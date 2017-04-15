First Lady Melania Trump, son moving to Washington this summer, WH confirms

- President Trump’s wife and their young son will officially be moving into the White House this summer, following the end of the school year, a senior White House official tells Fox News.

The move is in line with what senior Trump transitions officials told Fox News in December about first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump’s timeline for moving from Trump Tower in Manhattan to Washington.

Since his January 20 inauguration, President Trump has lived at the White House while his wife and their 11-year-old son have stayed in New York City.

A senior White House aide says the first lady has been directly involved in arranging the house at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the summertime move.

