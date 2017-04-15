Arrest announced in killing of jogger Vanessa Marcotte in Massachusetts

- Prosecutors announced an arrest Saturday in last summer’s brutal murder of a New York City Google manager who was out jogging in rural Massachusetts when she was killed.

“We got him,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in announcing the arrest of Angel Colon Ortiz, 31, of Worcester, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton on Aug. 7.

Early said investigators obtained DNA of Marcotte’s killer because of the fight she put up before she was killed.

Recently a state trooper spotted Ortiz in a dark SUV. The trooper knew that detectives assigned to the Marcotte case were looking for a dark SUV and a Hispanic man, the prosecutor said.

