Virginia father convicted of murdering baby son for life insurance

- A judge has convicted a Virginia father of murdering his 1-year-old son in an effort to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on the boy.

Judge Randy Bellows reached the decision Thursday in the murder trial of Joaquin Shadow Rams.

The ruling means that Rams will be sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Rams waiving his right to a jury trial.

Misfortune has befallen those close to Rams. His ex-girlfriend was shot and killed in 2003. His mother died in 2008, her passing ruled a suicide. And his 1-year-old son, Prince McLeod Rams, died in his father's care on a court-ordered visitation.

