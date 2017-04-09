Journalist discovers husband was killed in car crash as she delivers news on live TV

- A newsreader discovered her husband had been killed in a car crash as she delivered the breaking news on live TV.

Supreet Kaur, who reads the news for India’s IBC24 channel, somehow managed to retain her composure as a reporter gave details about the horror smash over the phone.

The reporter didn’t identify the victims by name but said three out of five people in the car were dead.

But there were enough details for the 28-year-old anchor to realise that her husband, Harsad Kawade, was one of those who had lost his life.

