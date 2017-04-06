Mom says 11-year-old son committed suicide after girlfriend's online prank

- An 11-year-old Michigan boy hanged himself after his 13-year-old girlfriend faked her own suicide as part of a “manipulative” social media prank, his mother told The Post.

Katrina Goss, of Marquette, said her son Tysen Benz died at a hospital in Ann Arbor on Tuesday after she found him trying to take his life on March 14. She said that she later learned her son’s suicide attempt was in response to a sick online joke.

The shocking stunt, Goss claimed, was carefully coordinated between the teen girl — whose name is being withheld by The Post because she is a minor — and her friends.

“I’m quite angry,” Goss said in an interview on Thursday.

