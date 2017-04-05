Kansas principal resigns after student journalists look into her credentials

- After student journalists at a Kansas high school got a big scoop on their incoming principal's credentials, she resigned from the $93,000-a-year position.

The students’ main concerns revolved around Amy Robertson’s education, mainly the institution where she received her master’s and doctoral degrees: Corllins University.

Corllins is an unaccredited online school that when searched on Google, produces several websites warning about scams and claims of the school being a diploma mill.

“She was going to be the head of our school, and we wanted to be assured that she was qualified and had proper credentials,” Trina Paul, a Pittsburg High School senior and school newspaper editor told the Wichita Eagle. “We stumbled on some things that most might not consider legitimate credentials.”

