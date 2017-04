US Intelligence officials suggest terrorists have ability to hide bombs in laptops National News US Intelligence officials suggest terrorists have ability to hide bombs in laptops U.S. Intelligence agencies believe terror groups have developed new ways to hide bombs in electronic devices that can get through common airport screening methods.

- U.S. Intelligence agencies believe terror groups have developed new ways to hide bombs in electronic devices that can get through common airport screening methods.



Logan Byrnes joins us from John Wayne Airport with the details.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.