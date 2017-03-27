Video shows masked suspects rob Bellagio jewelry store

LAS VEGAS (FOX 11 / AP) -

Authorities are identifying a 20-year-old man who was believed to have worn a pig mask during a weekend smash-and-grab burglary at a luxury watch and jewelry store at the Bellagio casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Records show that Sebastian Gonzalez was being held Monday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday on felony conspiracy, burglary, attempted robbery and weapon charges.

Officer Laura Meltzer says Gonzalez was believed to have worn the pig mask during the break-in and burglary a little before 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was arrested in a casino parking garage, while three other male suspects fled after police say one pointed what appeared to be a handgun.

Meltzer says one wore a white cat mask and another wore a panda mask.

A FOX 11 viewer recorded video of the daring heist. Watch the full report above.

