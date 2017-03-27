Mexican Archdiocese: 'Any Mexican working on border wall is acting immoral and traitorous'

- The Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico is making their position on the 'border wall' crystal clear-- they're against it.



In an editorial, the archdiocese said any Mexican who helps build the wall would be acting immorally and should be deemed traitors.



The archdiocese didn't stop there.



It ripped the Mexican government for not going after companies looking to profit from the wall.



Two Mexican cement makers have shown interest in building the wall.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.