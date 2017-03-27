Mexican Archdiocese: 'Any Mexican working on border wall is acting immoral and traitorous'

Posted:Mar 27 2017 09:14PM PDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 09:16PM PDT

(FOX 11) - The Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico is making their position on the 'border wall'  crystal clear-- they're against it.


In an editorial, the archdiocese said any Mexican who helps build the wall would be acting immorally and should be deemed traitors.


The archdiocese didn't stop there.


It ripped the Mexican government for not going after companies looking to profit from the wall.


Two Mexican cement makers have shown interest in building the wall.

