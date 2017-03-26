World War II vet gets Purple Heart after waiting more than seven decades

- Oscar Davis Jr.’s 72-year wait is finally over.

The 92-year-old North Carolina man on Saturday was awarded the Purple Heart he earned during the Battle of the Bulge – which began in December 1944 -- but that a paperwork formality kept him from receiving.

David received the award surrounded by members of the 82nd Airborne Division – the group he served with during World War II.

“He’s still one of us,” Capt. Andrew Hammack told The Fayetteville Observer. “He’s just not currently reporting for duty.”

