'Hero' friend saves Wisconsin teen choking at school

- A Wisconsin freshman is being hailed a hero after he sprung into action and saved his choking classmate.

Ian Brown was eating lunch with his friends Wednesday at Central High School in La Crosse when his friend started coughing and motioning that he was choking.

Central school nurse Kim Mahlum told police that several of the teens at the table thought the student was joking.

When Brown noticed that the victim's face and neck began changing color, he realized the student was in trouble.

