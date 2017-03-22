Richard Simmons manager says podcast 'intrusion' has been 'harmful'

- “Missing Richard Simmons,” the binge-worthy podcast created by former Simmons’ pal Dan Taberski, ended this week, and one person who may be breathing a sigh of a relief is Richard Simmons himself.

According to the fitness guru’s manager, the podcast that gained attention as it quickly became the No. 1 podcast on the iTunes charts was “harmful” to the star.

"He didn't need this intrusion to validate his contribution to people," Michael Catalano, who has managed Simmons career for 30 years, told the Associated Press on Tuesday. “He knows the reception (the podcast) is having. He knows how people are responding to it. But it's also hurtful. It's humiliating, you know? It's damaging. It just is...”

Catalano expressed the same sentiments when he was interviewed by Taberski for the podcast.

