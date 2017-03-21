Oregon police dog takes down 3 suspects in 90 minutes

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Spencer took down 3 suspects in 90 minutes. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

- An Oregon police K9 proved his worth to the force this past weekend, catching three suspects all within the span of 90 minutes.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Spencer's "rare K9 hat-trick" began around 10:20 a.m. local time Sunday, when he was on patrol with his hander Sgt. Don Boone, and the pair tracked down and captured 21-year-old Austin Kollas after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Clackamas, located southwest of Portland.

The 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd captured Kollas after he fled from the car in a parking lot, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 11:35 a.m. local time, Spencer took down Timothy Elmore, 41, who was wanted on parole violation charges hiding from Gladstone Police Officers a few miles away. Spencer found the suspect hiding inside a trailer.

