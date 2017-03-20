Murdered woman had been fined for wasting officers' time, prosecutors say

- A British woman brutally murdered last summer -- allegedly by her ex-boyfriend -- had warned police months earlier that he attacked her, but the cops responded by fining her for wasting their time, prosecutors revealed late last week.

Shana Grice's body turned up last August in her Portslade bedroom, investigators said, adding that the killer slit her throat and apparently set her on fire. She was 19.

Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Michael Lane, faces murder charges, but denies he killed her.

Grice told police last March that Lane had pulled her hair and grabbed at her phone -- accusations he denied, The Sun reported.

