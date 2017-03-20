Norway ranks as happiest country in the world; U.S. not in top 10

(FOX 11/ AP) - A new international report from economists ranks world countries on happiness and Norway is at the top while the U.S. doesn't make the top ten.
The rankings are based on income and life expectancy figures, along with how people rate social support, personal freedom, corruption and generosity. Together it is used to generate a happiness score from 1 to 10. The United States ranks 14th with a 6.99.
HAPPIEST COUNTRIES
1. Norway 7.54
2. Denmark 7.52
3. Iceland 7.5
4. Switzerland 7.49
5. Finland 7.47
6. Netherlands 7.38
7. Canada 7.32
8. New Zealand 7.32
9. Australia 7.28
10. Sweden 7.28
SADDEST COUNTRIES
146. Yemen 3.59
147. South Sudan 3.59
148. Liberia 3.53
149. Guinea 3.51
150. Togo 3.49
151. Rwanda 3.47
152. Syria 3.46
153. Tanzania 3.35
154. Burundi 2.91
155. Central African Republic 2.69
