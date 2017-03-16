Trump budget seeks defense spending boost, major cuts in other agencies

- President Trump on Thursday morning released a $1.15 trillion budget proposal that seeks a major increase in military and other security spending while slashing spending for a wide range of other agencies including the EPA and State Department.

“We are going to do more with less, and make the government lean and accountable to the people,” Trump said in a statement, calling for $54 billion in “reductions to non-Defense programs” to offset the additional defense spending.

In a budget blueprint called “America First,” Trump said this would include “deep cuts to foreign aid.”

“It is time to prioritize the security and well-being of Americans, and to ask the rest of the world to step up and pay its fair share,” Trump said.

