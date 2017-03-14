Lawyers file motion to relocate 'El Chapo' due to deteriorating health

- According to his lawyers, drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman's mental and physical health are deteriorating in solitary confinement.

He's currently locked up in what's known as the 'Guantanamo of New York.'

In a windowless cell for 23 hours a day Monday through Friday. 24 hours a day on weekends.

Guzman is allowed an hour of solitary exercise in another windowless cell equipped with a treadmill and stationary bike.

His lawyers say he gets a glimpse of sunlight only through a small window in the hallway connecting both cells.

Lawyers have filed a motion requesting the notorious drug lord be moved to a general population prison.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.