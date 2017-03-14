California elementary school bans 'tag' after it got too rough

Posted:Mar 14 2017 04:24PM PDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 04:24PM PDT

(FOX News) - Parents and some children in one California city are not thrilled by a school's decision to ban the age-old game of tag on the playground.

The principal at Gold Ridge Elementary School in Folsom reportedly sent out a note on Friday telling parents about the changes.

“I don’t really like it,” said Gold Ridge fourth grader Mallory Giddens, according to KOVR. “I mean I don’t really play tag but I don’t think it’s fair to everyone else that plays tag!”

It’s a classic game and a childhood tradition played over many generations.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories