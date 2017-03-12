Avalanche strands students on field trip in Washington

- Winter weather caused quite a mess in northern Washington state trapping high school students from Mill Creek.

An avalanche sparked a snow slide Friday afternoon blocking Highway 20 between Newhalem and Diablo. The road is still closed.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation says the area is not safe for crews to begin clearing the snow. The next assessment will happen on Monday.

But that means 42 students and five chaperones will remain at the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center near Diablo Lake. The group from Henry M. Jackson High school were supposed to head back to Mill Creek on Friday.

