Heavy storms leave monks trapped in California monastery

- Heavy rains, flooding and mudslides have trapped two dozen Benedictine monks in a secluded monastery perched on the coastline cliffs in Central California.

Food and fuel are being rationed at New Camaldoli Hermitage in Big Sur as the monks try to make the best of the situation, CBS News reported Saturday.

“We’re not dying of hunger yet or anything like that,” Father Robert Hale said.

Asked whether the monks were afraid, Hale added: "We're not supposed to have fear, but we are human beings."

