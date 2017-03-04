Arrest made in cold case rape, murder of 16-year-old Utah girl 39 years ago

Police say they have solved 16-year-old Sharon Schollmeyers' 1977 rape and murder.  (Salt Lake City Police Department)
Posted:Mar 04 2017 03:41PM PST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 03:41PM PST

(FOX News) - The cold case rape and murder of a 16-year-girl in Utah more than 39 years ago has been solved through DNA linking a Florida man to the brutal crime, police said.

Sharon Schollmeyers was found dead in a bathtub on Dec. 5, 1977 by her mother who was let into the apartment in Salt Lake City by the man who is now charged with the killing.

“What kind of guts he had,” Sally Kadleck told the Deseret News Thursday in a story reporting the arrest of 59-year-old Patrick McCabe for her daughter’s murder. “I mean, really he knew what he had done and yet he went ahead and let me in.”

McCabe was a building manager and Sharon was one of his tenants.

