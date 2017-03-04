Home Depot aims to add more than 80,000 jobs for spring busy season

- The Home Depot is the latest company to announce the large-scale addition of jobs.

The home improvement retailer is set to add more than 80,000 jobs for the upcoming spring busy season.

We're hiring 80,000 associates this spring, and applying takes just 15 minutes! Learn more: https://t.co/rmCg6CyAHm pic.twitter.com/3lx3McOHwU — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) March 2, 2017

Available positions include cashiers, freight handlers and customer service representatives, and the jobs will consist of permanent, part-time and seasonal positions.

To make hiring easier, the company has shortened the length of the application and is enabling potential employees to apply directly from their smartphones or tablets.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

