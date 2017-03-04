Home Depot aims to add more than 80,000 jobs for spring busy season

File photo.
File photo.

Posted:Mar 04 2017 11:27AM PST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 11:27AM PST

(FOX News) - The Home Depot is the latest company to announce the large-scale addition of jobs.

The home improvement retailer is set to add more than 80,000 jobs for the upcoming spring busy season.

Available positions include cashiers, freight handlers and customer service representatives, and the jobs will consist of permanent, part-time and seasonal positions.

To make hiring easier, the company has shortened the length of the application and is enabling potential employees to apply directly from their smartphones or tablets.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories