Teen jumps to death in Snapchat stunt gone wrong

A teen from Singapore died on Friday while trying to perform a risky stunt for a Snapchat video.

Johnathan Chow, 17, jumped over the railing at a Singapore mall, hoping to land safely on a ledge just beneath him.

But the ledge couldn’t support Chow’s weight and he fell through the plasterboard to his death four floors below, according to local news outlet TODAY.

His friend Ruth, who declined to be identified by her full name, told TODAY she watched the tragedy unfold.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.