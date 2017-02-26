Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products due to potential glass

- Trader Joe's has issued a recall of its unsweetened apple sauce due to potential presence of glass pieces in the product, the company announced Sunday.

The products include:

-Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with barcode number 00015905 and a best before Aug. 8, 2018 date.

-Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00194877 and a best before Oct. 6, 2018 date.

-All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359 and a best before Dec. 16, 2018 date.

According to the company's website, all there of these items are sold in Trader Joe's stores in California.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

