White House opens door to crackdown on recreational marijuana

- The multi-billion dollar recreational marijuana industry in eight states including right here in California could be in trouble.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has suggested that the federal government may crackdown on states that have legalized recreational pot.



The move could potentially undercut voter-approved plans here in California and seven other states.



Spicer said that President Trump sees a big difference between the use of marijuana for medical purposes and recreational pot.



When asked specifically if the federal government will take action against recreational marijuana at the state level.



Spicer said, The Department of Justice could initiate enforcement actions, but didn't give any kind of time-table.

