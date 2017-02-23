6-year-old's snowboarding injury leads to inoperable brain tumor diagnosis

Devin Suau was given between eight months and two years to live. (GoFundMe)
Devin Suau was given between eight months and two years to live. (GoFundMe)

Posted:Feb 23 2017 07:16PM PST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 07:16PM PST

(FOX News) - For the family of 6-year-old Devin Suau, every day is a race against the clock.

Devin was given between eight months and two years to live after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor for which there is no known cure: diffuse intrinsic pontine giloma (DIPG).

His family is hoping the hashtag #WhyNotDevin will raise awareness in time to find a cure.

Three weeks ago, Devin got a concussion while snowboarding. While getting evaluated for treatment, doctors discovered the tumor on his brain stem.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories