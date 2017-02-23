6-year-old's snowboarding injury leads to inoperable brain tumor diagnosis

- For the family of 6-year-old Devin Suau, every day is a race against the clock.

Devin was given between eight months and two years to live after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor for which there is no known cure: diffuse intrinsic pontine giloma (DIPG).

His family is hoping the hashtag #WhyNotDevin will raise awareness in time to find a cure.

Three weeks ago, Devin got a concussion while snowboarding. While getting evaluated for treatment, doctors discovered the tumor on his brain stem.

