Arrest made in assassination of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Posted:Feb 15 2017 04:34PM PST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 04:35PM PST

(FOX 11) - Police in Malaysia have arrested a woman in connection with the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.
   
It's believed Kim Jong-Nam was sprayed in the face with a chemical solution at the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
      
The woman arrested was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.
   
Kim Jong-Nam, well known for his drinking and gambling had long been estranged from his dictator half-brother and had been living abroad for years.

