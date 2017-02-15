Arrest made in assassination of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

- Police in Malaysia have arrested a woman in connection with the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.



It's believed Kim Jong-Nam was sprayed in the face with a chemical solution at the airport in Kuala Lumpur.



The woman arrested was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.



Kim Jong-Nam, well known for his drinking and gambling had long been estranged from his dictator half-brother and had been living abroad for years.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.