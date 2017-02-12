Convicted sex offender charged in rape, murder of Ohio State University student

- A convicted sex offender released from prison in November was charged Saturday with the rape and shooting death of a 21-year-old Ohio State University student.

Brian Golsby, 29, was arrested early charged with aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the slaying of Reagan Tokes, Grove City police said in a news release.

Tokes' nude body was found Thursday near a park entrance in Grove City after she was last seen leaving work at a Columbus restaurant Wednesday night. She was then reported missing by her off-campus roommates and co-workers when she never made it home.

Tokes grew up outside Toledo, and was a fourth-year psychology major at Ohio State due to graduate in May. She was shot twice in the head, Grove City Police Sgt. Chris White said at a news conference Saturday.

