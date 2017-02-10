Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter photo

NEW YORK, NY (FOX 11/ AP) - After saying she'd like to play President Donald Trump's controversial adviser Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has changed her Twitter profile picture to make herself look like him.
O'Donnell's offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend.
O'Donnell's new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.
O'Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O'Donnell's looks and weight.
