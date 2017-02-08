Veteran-owned coffee company vows to hire vets after Starbucks refugee pledge

- In response to Starbucks announcing it would hire 10,000 refugees to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, one veteran has a different plan.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Evan Hafer, an Army Special Forces veteran and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, said he would hire 10,000 veterans.

"Our plan is to build 600 stores in the next six years. I'm gonna try to push this forward with the community behind me," Hafer said Tuesday as a guest on "Fox & Friends."

According to January 2017 data from the Department of Labor, there is a 6.3 percent post 9/11 veteran unemployment rate in the country.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.