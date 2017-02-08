Border officers seize nearly 4,000 lbs of weed disguised as limes

Posted:Feb 08 2017 01:31PM PST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 02:48PM PST

PHARR, TX (FOX 11) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered nearly 4,000 lbs of marijuana disguised as key limes.

The agency said in a press release that they found the shipment of 'alleged marijuana' in a commercial shipment of the fruit.

The seizure took place while agents inspected a tractor trailer truck on January 30th at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Texas.

The cost of the drugs is estimated at $789,467. 

The case is under investigation by Homeland Security.

 

