Border officers seize nearly 4,000 lbs of weed disguised as limes

PHARR, TX (FOX 11) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered nearly 4,000 lbs of marijuana disguised as key limes.
The agency said in a press release that they found the shipment of 'alleged marijuana' in a commercial shipment of the fruit.
The seizure took place while agents inspected a tractor trailer truck on January 30th at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Texas.
The cost of the drugs is estimated at $789,467.
The case is under investigation by Homeland Security.
