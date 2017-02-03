One hummingbird nest halts massive renovation of California bridge

- Little bird, big holdup.

Work on part of a $70 million renovation of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, just north of San Francisco, has been put on hold, all because a hummingbird nest was found in a tree that was to be removed to widen the freeway at one end of the bridge.

“A single hummingbird nest with an egg is going to cost us a couple of weeks,” Randy Rentschler of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission told KPIX 5, noting that the bird is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

“Hummingbirds are on the list, so [we] followed the rules,” he added.

