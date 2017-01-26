Heightened tensions between U.S. & Mexico over Trump's border wall National News Heightened tensions between U.S. & Mexico over Trump's border wall Imagine President Trump's wall lining the border between Mexico and the US. If this week is any indication, it could bring with it increased tensions between the two countries.

In Oaxaca, Mexico, Vicente Ronquillo doesn't like the debate that's going on. He doesn't like hearing President Trump talk about the wall.

He says, "To know that your family across the border is separated by a wall is insulting. We shouldn't have to build walls." And, when he heard the US President wants a new 20% import tax on Mexican products to pay for it? he reacted with the words, "Well, you know... it's terrible."

His Godfather Raul Hinojosa - on this side of the border... wants to use stronger words.

Raul Hinojosa is a Chicano studies professor at UCLA. He's been researching the impact of President Trump's Policies as they relate to Mexico all the way back to the Mexican Revolution in the early 1900's.

Hinojosa says, "The consensus that was built after the Mexican Revolution that nationalism had to be put in its place and that we had to find some way to work together. I think is unraveling at a very dramatic pace and unnecessarily which is the worst part about it."

He's frustrated at the back and forth tweet-fight between Mexico's President Peña-Nieto and President Donald Trump over whose going to pay for a wall. A spat that ended with both men canceling a planned meeting for next week.

At a podium in Philadelphia the President said, "Unless Mexico will treat the US fairly, with respect, such a meeting is fruitless. I want to go a different route." A route that some see very differently— something that is raising immigration to a new level of discussion in this country.

Dr. Gaspar Rivera-Salgado works with Hinojosa. He says it appears we are "Going from a good neighbor policy to a bad neighbor policy raising immigration as a national issue changes the notion that this is only a domestic issue."



In Oaxaca, Vicente Ronquillo is certainly concerned. He says, "It's awful. Its an insult to our people and it definitely separates families."

But he acknowledges there is still a hope that President Trump and the President of Mexico can eventually bring both sides back together.