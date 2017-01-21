Though champion of gun rights, President Trump could jam firearm sales

(FOX News) - In his second term as president, gun-control proponent Barack Obama inadvertently became the No. 1 moneymaker for the firearms industry. The past 18 months, in particular, have seen record-breaking gun sales. 

 

But with Donald Trump now at the national helm, and the immediate threat of new federal gun restrictions fizzling, the industry is facing a threat of a different kind: an uncertain economic future and a sudden jam in purchases. 

"We don't expect a collapse, we expect organic growth that isn't all fear-driven," Lawrence Keane, senior vice president, government and public affairs, for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told FoxNews.com. "We are likely to see the market normalize, which is better for the industry long term. It is hard to respond to constant spikes. Slow and steady wins the race."

The biggest players in the firearms industry convened in Las Vegas this week for the world's largest trade show of its kind, the NSSF-helmed annual Shot Show, where much of the focus was – quite calmly – on what will happen next. 

Read the full report at FOXNews.com.

