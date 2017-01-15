Chancellor slams protests that shutdown Milo Yiannopoulos, 'pharma bro' at UC Davis

Posted:Jan 15 2017 01:50PM PST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 02:27PM PST

(FOX News) - The UC Davis chancellor slammed raucous protests that prevented far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and controversial pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli from addressing a campus group.

 

Interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter said the two men had a right to be heard and that he was “deeply disappointed” by the protests that cancelled their speeches at a Friday night event sponsored by the university's Republican club.

“Our community is founded on principles of respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent,” Hexter said in a statement “As I have stated repeatedly, a university is at its best when it listens to and critically engages opposing views, especially ones that many of us find upsetting or even offensive.”

University police put up barricades as protesters shouting "shut it down" grew increasingly rowdy in the hours leading up to the talks. The UC Davis College Republicans, who sponsored the event, chose to cancel about a half-hour before the event began.

