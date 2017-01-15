Toby Keith on Trump: I won't 'apologize' for performing for country or military

- Country artist Toby Keith is not backing down from performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Several performers, most recently including Jennifer Holliday, have backed out over that past number of weeks.

Keith, 55, said he does not apologize for "performing for our country and our military."

He performed for both Presidents Obama and George W. Bush in addition to hundreds of shows for troops in Afghanistan and the United Service Organization, he said.

