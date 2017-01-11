7 children found living in squalor in Detroit home

- Authorities executing a search warrant Tuesday on an abandoned home on Detroit's west side looking for narcotics instead made a startling discovery -- seven children inside living in squalor.

Police told FOX 2 Detroit the children ranged in age from 9 months to 9 years old and were in the house, which had no heat, no working toilet, or even beds for the group to sleep in. Narcotics investigators found feces, and even a deceased dog inside the home.

All of the children were taken to the hospital, and are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

The children's father, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody, while their mother was not arrested. Detroit Police said they found two guns inside the home, and the case remains under investigation.

