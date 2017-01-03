Charles Manson reportedly taken to hospital National News Report: Charles Manson in hospital Famed mass-murderer Charles Manson was reported Tuesday to have been taken to a hospital for an unknown ailment, but a state corrections official declined to confirm the report.

- Famed mass-murderer Charles Manson was reported Tuesday to have been taken to a hospital for an unknown ailment, but a state corrections official declined to confirm the report.

TMZ reported that Manson, 82, was taken from Corcoran State Prison in Kings County to a hospital in Bakersfield. There was no word on his condition or the reason for his hospitalization.

Terry Thornton of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation declined to comment on the report, citing federal and state privacy laws.

Manson and his "family'' members were convicted for the Aug. 9, 1969, murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others in the rented Benedict Canyon home of Tate and her husband, director Roman Polanski, who was out of the country at the time. Tate was eight months pregnant at the time.

Manson was not actually present, but ordered the slayings.

A day later, the group struck again -- stabbing to death grocery store chain owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in their Los Feliz-area home.

Manson was convicted of first degree-murder and conspiracy in the killings.

Also convicted were Charles "Tex'' Watson, Patricia Krenwinkle and Susan Atkins. A third woman, Leslie Van Houten, was convicted of the murders of LaBianca and his wife, along with a conspiracy charge.

The murderers left bloody messages at both crime scenes, in what authorities believe was an effort to start a race war.

The five defendants were spared the death penalty in 1972 when the state Supreme Court overturned capital punishment.

Manson was denied parole in 2012 for the 12th time. He is not be eligible for another parole hearing until 2027.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.