Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving the network for a position at NBC.

NBC News announced Tuesday that Kelly will become an anchor of a new one hour daytime program that will air Monday through Friday at a time that has yet to be announced.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Kelly will also anchor a new evening news magazine show on Sundays and she will play an important part in the network's breaking news, political and special events coverage. 

Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said "Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career. She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly, who has been at Fox for 12 years, released the below statement on Twitter Tuesday.
 
 
 
