Mark Zuckerberg reveals he's no longer an atheist

Posted:Jan 02 2017 06:16PM PST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 06:19PM PST

(FOX News) - Mark Zuckerberg is a true believer again. The Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post.

He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!”

One of his devout fans questioned his religious views, writing in a comment, “Aren’t you an atheist?”

And Zuckerberg responded: “No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” he wrote.

