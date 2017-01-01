Potential homebuyer discovers mummified body entombed in garage

(FOX News) - Detroit police opened an investigation last week after mummified remains were found in the garage of an occupied home.

A would-be homebuyer made the shocking discovery Thursday, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The body was entombed in the backseat of a dust-covered Plymouth that was 25 or 26-years-old, the Detroit News reported.

It appears the body had been there for years and was beyond the decomposition stage, the paper reported, citing a spokesman for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

