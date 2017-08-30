Heat wave leaves thousands without power in San Fernando Valley

- Crews on Wednesday reduced the number of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the dark from a peak of 8,500 to 2,200, the utility reported.

Of the 2,200 without electricity this morning, 819 were in the Van Nuys area, said DWP spokeswoman Vonda Paige. Crews will be working throughout the day to complete full restoration of services, Paige said.

Crews installed temporary high voltage equipment this morning in Northridge, where all the customers who were without power last night had their electricity restored today.

