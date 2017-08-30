MMA fighter takes down armed robber in Burbank

- An armed robbery suspect found out the hard way that holding up a mixed martial arts studio is not an easy target.

Police said shortly after 9 p.m., a man walked into the Defiant MMA & Fitness studio in Burbank and pulled a gun on employees and customers.

An instructor, lightweight MMA fighter Jacobe Powell, knocked the gun out of the suspect's hand and pinned him down until police arrived to take him into custody, authorities said.

The suspect was left bloodied and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

