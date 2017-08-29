Kitten exposed to meth; leg deliberately broken

- A kitten whose leg was deliberately broken and who had been exposed to meth is getting the help he needs.



Joey was brought into the Pasadena Humane Society by a homeless woman.

Traces of meth were found in this cat, according to @PasadenaHumane. A homeless lady found two men tossing it around like a toy, and brought it to the shelter. The shelter says he also has a broken leg. He's recovering and available for fostering .... pasadenahumane.org A post shared by Zohreen, reporter (@zohreen_) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT



She told the vet that she saw two men in a park using methamphetamine.



Then they grabbed the cat and started throwing him back and forth in a game of catch.



The kitty was crying in pain so the woman intervened.



She picked up the animal and rushed him to the humane society where vets discovered Joey had a broken leg and that he had actually consumed some meth.



Fortunately, there doesn't appear to be any long term damage.



Joey will have surgery to repair his broken leg and then will be put up for adoption.



As for the two men who abused this kitty?



Police are trying to track them down.

