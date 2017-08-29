In-N-Out sues Smashburger for trademark infringement over 'triple double' burger

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Aug 29 2017 08:11PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 08:13PM PDT

(FOX 11) - There's a burger battle brewing and it involves the iconic In-n-Out 'double double.'

The Denver-based Smashburger' has created a burger it calls the 'Triple double'-- you see that on the right.
   
In-n-Out says that is just too close to its 'Double double'-- of course everyone knows that's the burger on the left.
   
So they are suing Smashburger for trademark infringement.
   
The 'Triple double' was launched in July.
   
In-n-Out has held a trademark on the 'Double double' since 1963, and has a similar trademark on their 'Triple triple' since 1966.
   
No comment from Smashburger at this time.

