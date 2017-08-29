In-N-Out sues Smashburger for trademark infringement over 'triple double' burger

- There's a burger battle brewing and it involves the iconic In-n-Out 'double double.'



The Denver-based Smashburger' has created a burger it calls the 'Triple double'-- you see that on the right.



In-n-Out says that is just too close to its 'Double double'-- of course everyone knows that's the burger on the left.



So they are suing Smashburger for trademark infringement.



The 'Triple double' was launched in July.



In-n-Out has held a trademark on the 'Double double' since 1963, and has a similar trademark on their 'Triple triple' since 1966.



No comment from Smashburger at this time.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.