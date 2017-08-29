Helicopters, trucks rescue hundreds from flooded Houston subdivision

- Hundreds of stranded residents were rescued from a flooded Houston subdivision on Tuesday.



The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to FOX 11 that over 200 rescues had been made in a major flood area near Beltway 8 and Tidwell in Northeast Houston.



FOX 11 cameras were rolling as US Army helicopters plucked people to safety, and truck after truck unloaded dozens of residents after they were rescued from water that was in some cases neck deep.



Bystanders watched the rescues from a freeway overpass, while family members waited and cheered as their loved ones were unloaded off the trucks.



Rhayla Zandler told FOX 11 she had been stranded with her little sister for two days.



"The truck came to come get us and we were excited and relieved, just relieved," she said.



"It doesn't matter if you're black, Hispanic whatever race you are we all merge as one and help each other out and work as family," said Joe Rodriguez. "Anybody that has trucks out there come by and help out the best way you can, God bless."

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.