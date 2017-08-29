2-year-old girl critically injured after tree falls in Pasadena

- A 2-year-old girl was critically injured and two other children suffered minor injuries when a large tree branch fell on them at a children's center in Pasadena.

The eucalyptus tree branch fell around noon at Linda Vista Children's Center, 1250 Linda Vista Ave., said Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department. It's unclear what caused the branch to fall.

The three injured children were all taken to hospitals, although two -- a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old -- had only minor injuries.

There is a fire station across the street from the children's center and firefighters arrived on scene about one minute after being dispatched, according to Derderian, who said it was lunchtime when the youngsters were

injured.

In 2015, a tree fell on a group of children at nearby Kidspace Children's Museum, critically injuring two children and causing minor injuries to several others.

