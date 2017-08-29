High school volleyball team escapes after school bus catches fire

- Four people complained of a smoke inhalation after a school bus carrying the Golden Valley High School girls' volleyball team caught fire Monday night near Acton.

The flames were reported around 8:40 p.m. on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near just south of Red Rover Mine Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Bus carrying 50 girls from Golden Valley High volleyball team in Santa Clarita catches fire on 14 fwy near Acton. 4 treated @ scene @foxla 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iw3Rl8vEdJ — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) August 29, 2017

The bus was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but everyone was off the bus, said a fire dispatcher.

Four people complained of respiratory issues but they declined to be taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many students were on board the bus or why it caught fire.

