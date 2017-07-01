Body of south Pasadena boy found in Santa Barbara County

The body of Ara Andressian was found late Friday night north of Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County. Ara is the south Pasadena boy who had been missing for more than two months before his father was arrested on suspicion of murder.





The last confirmed sighting of the child was on April 20 at Disneyland where he went with his father and grandmother. Authorities said they all left the park together, but police do not know what happened to the boy after that.

His father, who was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with Andressian Jr.'s mother, was found two days later, reportedly unconscious, at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.

His car was parked nearby, doused in gasoline both inside and out. A gas container was found inside the car with matches.

In his only public statement in writing, Andressian said he had gone to the park with his son where he believes he was attacked.

What happened to the boy is a mystery.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.