Women firefighters do battle on SoCal fires

- An effort is underway to get more women into local fire departments. There always has been an interest in recruiting more women, but for any number of reasons, it's hard to find women who want to take on wildfires.

Part of it, according to Chief Kristen Allison, is that applicants have to have the muscle and upper body strength to handle the work. Allison and Sheila Kelliher with LA County Fire say there are programs designed to prepare women for the "arduous" physical testing required to win a job.

A panel on this week's FOX 11 News In Depth says that women who want a life as first-responders are more likely to apply to police agencies before the fire service. But, getting qualified women in law enforcement is important says Lt. Sue Burakowski who is the first woman to make it to the SWAT Team in the LA Sheriffs Department.

Burakowski says it's valuable to have a woman's perspective on the front lines.

All of the agencies we spoke with say there is more information about recruiting on their websites.

